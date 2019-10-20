UrduPoint.com
Felix To Miss Leverkusen Clash After Suffering Ankle Sprain

Zeeshan Mehtab 56 seconds ago Sun 20th October 2019 | 08:50 AM

Felix to miss Leverkusen clash after suffering ankle sprain

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2019 ) :Joao Felix will miss Atletico Madrid's Champions League game at home to Bayer Leverkusen on Tuesday after spraining his right ankle in Saturday's 1-1 draw with Valencia.

Felix was forced off in the final 10 minutes against Valencia at the Wanda Metropolitano and is now expected to be out for around two weeks.

"Joao Felix underwent an X-ray and MRI scan at the Clinica Universidad de Navarra on Saturday evening, which confirmed a grade II right ankle sprain," Atletico said in a statement.

Felix, who joined Atletico for 126 million Euros ($140.7 million) from Benfica last summer, left his team with 10 men after coach Diego Simeone had already used all three of his substitutes.

Valencia's Dani Parejo equalised from a free-kick moments later, after Diego Costa had scored a penalty for Atletico in the first half.

