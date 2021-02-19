Female cultural games event concludes in Abbottabad

A three days long female cultural games event to promote healthy sports activities among women was concluded on Friday at City Sports Complex Abbottabad

ABBOTTABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2021 ) :A three days long female cultural games event to promote healthy sports activities among women was concluded on Friday at City Sports Complex Abbottabad.

According to ddetails, former MNA Farzana Mushtaq and Assistant Commissioner Havelian Akasha Kiran distributed the medals and prizes amongst the winners.

On the last day of the female cultural games Hina Qureshi won the Badminton title by 3:2 beating her opponent Mehraj in a nail-biting match further, Abbottabad won the Tug of War competition against Havelian, Haleema won the Musical chair competition, Komal won the title of table tennis by beating Shamila while in netball Havelian has beaten Abbottabad and snatched meddle.

Chief Guest Farzana Mushtaq appreciated the role of the Directorate of Sports KPK for organizing and promoting female cultural games in the Hazara division and said that it would revive these events.

She further said provincial and Federal governments are keen to bring the female segments of the society in sports and to encourage them KP government is also providing them scholarships.

She appreciated the performance of the female players and teams and said if we provide chances to our female players they can also raise the flag of Pakistan in the world arena.

Former Director General Sports board KP Tariq Mahmood, DG Sports Board Syed Saqlain Shah, District Sports Officer (DSO) Abbottabad Waseem Fazal Awan and members from various sports originations were also present.

In local cultural and sports events competition of Tug of War, Korla Chapati, Gatka, Chapan Chupai, Pheeto Garam were held where students from public and private schools and colleges, Associations and clubs from district Abbottabad have participated.