Female, Male Trials Under Talent Hunt U16 Scheme On Sept. 28-29 In Mohmand

Muhammad Rameez 38 seconds ago Wed 23rd September 2020 | 05:20 PM

Female, Male trials under Talent Hunt U16 Scheme on Sept. 28-29 in Mohmand

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2020 ) :Trials under Talent Hunt U16 Scheme of the Directorate of sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will be held on September 29 at Mohmand Sports Complex, District Sports Officer Saeed Akhtar told APP here on Wednesday.

He said the registration for the trials in seven different games have already kicked off and players born after 01-09-2004 are eligible to participate. He also advised the players to bring their matriculation certificate, or form-B with two passport size photos for the registration.

He said a desk has been established for the registration in the Mohmand Sports Complex as per the directives of the Director General Sports KP Asfandyar Khan Khan.

He said trials of male and female players would be taken in seven male and four female games. He said a selection committee for female trials have already been short-listed by Director Female Games Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Miss Rashida Ghaznavi.

District Sports Officer Saeed Akhtar disclosed that the male trials would be held on September 28 and the female trials would be organized on September 29, 2020 in the morning from 9.00 a.m to 4.00 p.m.

He said the trials of the male would be held in football, badminton, table tennis, athletics, hockey and volleyball while female would appear in athletics, badminton, table tennis, and volleyball.

