UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Female Star Sherrock's World Darts Run Ends

Muhammad Rameez 1 minute ago Fri 27th December 2019 | 11:18 PM

Female star Sherrock's world darts run ends

Fallon Sherrock saw her historic run of victories at the world darts championship ended with a 4-2 defeat by Chris Dobey on Friday

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2019 ) :Fallon Sherrock saw her historic run of victories at the world darts championship ended with a 4-2 defeat by Chris Dobey on Friday.

Sherrock, 25, became the first woman to win a game at the tournament when coming from behind to beat 77th-ranked Ted Evetts 3-2 in the first round of the PDC world championship.

She then followed that success by seeing off world number 11 Mensur Suljovic of Austria 3-1 in her second-round match, where she sealed victory with a brilliant bullseye finish.

That last win cemented Sherrock's status as the darling of the raucous crowd at London's Alexandra Palace and it looked like she might be on for another at 2-1 up against the 29-year-old Dobey.

But the 22nd seed then produced some fine darts, including a 141 checkout and a match-clinching 94 to set up a fourth-round clash with Glen Durrant.

"I enjoyed myself so much," Sherrock told Sky Sports of her run to the last 32.

"I didn't think this was ever possible.

"This is amazing, this whole experience has been unbelievable." Reflecting on Friday's loss, Sherrock added: "Chris played so well.

Unfortunately it wasn't to be but I can't take it away from him.

"Hopefully I get to be back here next year but I've got the Ladies World Championship next week so let's see where I go from there." Sherrock was just one of two women players in the 96-strong field at the event held inside the raucous 10,000-capacity venue.

The other qualifier, Mikuru Suzuki, lost 3-2 to James Richardson in the first round.

It has been a remarkable tournament for Sherrock with even tennis legend and women's sports pioneer Billie Jean King taking note of her achievement.

"Congratulations to Fallon Sherrock, the first woman in history to win a match in the World Darts Championship," tweeted the American.

"Fallon earned more for this first-round win than she would have earned from winning the women's championship."Sherrock was runner-up to Lisa Ashton in the women's world championship four years ago.

She is just the fifth woman to feature in a men's championship, following Gayl King, Anastasia Dobromyslova, Ashton and Suzuki.

Related Topics

Tennis World Sports Fine London Austria Women Event From Suzuki

Recent Stories

President, Prime Minister, FM grieved over loss of ..

1 minute ago

Hundreds join final Gaza-Israel border protests fo ..

1 minute ago

Air, sea, ground search for Hawaii copter with 7 a ..

1 minute ago

George Michael's sister dies on anniversary of pop ..

1 minute ago

Philander confirms Somerset move

9 minutes ago

Eating bananas, avocados daily may prevent heart d ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.