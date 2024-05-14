Female students of over 30 countries participate IIUI Spring Gala

Over 30 countries' female students participated in the opening ceremony of the International Islamic University's (IIU) annual Spring Gala and cultural exhibition inaugurated by the Rector, IIUI, Prof Dr Samina Malik at the female campus here on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2024) Over 30 countries' female students participated in the opening ceremony of the International Islamic University's (IIU) annual Spring Gala and cultural exhibition inaugurated by the Rector, IIUI, Prof Dr Samina Malik at the female campus here on Tuesday.

The gala includes dozens of competitions between 9 faculties and around 50 departments. These events of sports and co-curricular activities include cricket, athletics, tug of war, badminton, volleyball, futsal, basketball, Hifz, naat, quiz, bait bazi, essay writing, photography and making, flower arrangement and many more, a news release said.

The IIU Rector visited the stalls established on the occasion including stalls of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Indonesia, Palestine, China, Egypt, Afghanistan, Trkeya, Thailand provincial stalls of Pakistani cultures.

On the occasion, Prof Dr Samina said that the encouragement of women youth to participate in sports and co-curricular activities is our top priority. She added that students shall be provided equal opportunities to excel in sports.

She congratulated the female campus management on organizing a successful event and assured them of every possible support for the youth.

IIU Rector also appreciated the active participation of local and international students in the various sports, painting, photographic, and calligraphic competitions during the spring gala.

The inauguration of the Spring Gala was also attended by In-Charge (Female Campus) Dr. Sumayya Chughtai, student advisor female Dr Sadia Saleem Cheema, Provost female Dr Humaira Ashfaq, Ms Nuzhat Zreen, Director UA&FA, In-Charge sports Nadia Mukhtar and senior female faculty members of the university.

According to details, Dr. Sumayya, In-Charge, Female Campus (IIUI) briefed that the purpose of the gala is to provide opportunities to the female students to establish their businesses which will provide them an opportunity to learn how to contribute towards the socio-economic development of society by participating in such activities. On the occasion, Chairpersons, officers and staff of the sports office and other organizing team members also visited the spring gala. The sports gala will continue till tomorrow at the female campus of the university.