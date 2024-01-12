Female Umpires Induction Course To Begin From Saturday
Muhammad Rameez Published January 12, 2024 | 05:37 PM
PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2024) The four-day female umpire’s induction course will take place at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore from Saturday.
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) received applications from aspirants in December 2023 as per the criteria where a minimum of intermediate education was mandatory for applicants, except for international players, while the age bracket was kept between 28 to 40 years.
Member of ICC’s Elite panel of Umpires, Ahsan Raza and PCB’s International Umpire Asif Yaqoob will be the instructors of this course. The candidates will be required to undergo a three-day basic training course initially and on the fourth day, a written test, a fitness test and interviews will be conducted.
Successful candidates will be inducted into the PCB Female Panel of Umpires for the next domestic cricket season, which will allow them to officiate Region, District and Club level matches.
