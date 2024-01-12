Open Menu

Female Umpires Induction Course To Begin From Saturday

Muhammad Rameez Published January 12, 2024 | 05:37 PM

Female Umpires induction course to begin from Saturday

The four-day female umpire’s induction course will take place at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore from Saturday

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2024) The four-day female umpire’s induction course will take place at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore from Saturday.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) received applications from aspirants in December 2023 as per the criteria where a minimum of intermediate education was mandatory for applicants, except for international players, while the age bracket was kept between 28 to 40 years.

Member of ICC’s Elite panel of Umpires, Ahsan Raza and PCB’s International Umpire Asif Yaqoob will be the instructors of this course. The candidates will be required to undergo a three-day basic training course initially and on the fourth day, a written test, a fitness test and interviews will be conducted.

Successful candidates will be inducted into the PCB Female Panel of Umpires for the next domestic cricket season, which will allow them to officiate Region, District and Club level matches.

Related Topics

Cricket Lahore Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) ICC Education PCB December From

Recent Stories

CPDI urges effective regulation of trans-fats in a ..

CPDI urges effective regulation of trans-fats in all foods, banning unhealthy fo ..

2 minutes ago
 Taiwan parties mass for rallies on eve of pivotal ..

Taiwan parties mass for rallies on eve of pivotal vote

2 minutes ago
 Broiler chicken, eggs’ price surge in local mark ..

Broiler chicken, eggs’ price surge in local market

11 minutes ago
 Chairman BISP emphasizes digital literacy, financi ..

Chairman BISP emphasizes digital literacy, financial inclusion of needy women

2 minutes ago
 The resolution, presented by Senator Hidayatullah, ..

The resolution, presented by Senator Hidayatullah, a member of the Independent P ..

20 minutes ago
 National Women's T20 Tournament to commence from 1 ..

National Women's T20 Tournament to commence from 15 January

29 minutes ago
Rupee gains 76 paisa against Dollar

Rupee gains 76 paisa against Dollar

2 minutes ago
 Police arrests Afghan gang involves in criminal ac ..

Police arrests Afghan gang involves in criminal activity

6 seconds ago
 ECP delists 13 political parties for not conductin ..

ECP delists 13 political parties for not conducting intra-party polls

2 hours ago
 Govt working to promote foreign investment in coun ..

Govt working to promote foreign investment in country: President

2 hours ago
 SBP launches official WhatsApp channel

SBP launches official WhatsApp channel

8 seconds ago
 Youth stages his kidnapping drama to get money fro ..

Youth stages his kidnapping drama to get money from parent

9 seconds ago

More Stories From Sports