Fencing Chiefs Say No International Events Until 2021 Due To Virus

Zeeshan Mehtab 46 seconds ago Wed 23rd September 2020 | 10:59 PM

Fencing chiefs say no international events until 2021 due to virus

The International Fencing Federation (FIE) has decided that international competition will not restart until 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic, AFP learned on Wednesday

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2020 ) :The International Fencing Federation (FIE) has decided that international competition will not restart until 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic, AFP learned on Wednesday.

In a letter sent to national federations, the FIE explained that competition would not recommence until the new year due to the differing virus regulations in different countries, as well as travel restrictions that sometimes require quarantining.

Qualifying for the postponed 2020 Tokyo Olympics had almost finished as there were only five events left, as well as the continental qualifying tournaments.

More Stories From Sports

