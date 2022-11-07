Fenway Sports Group Investment Company Puts Liverpool Soccer Club Up for Sale - Reports

Fenway Sports Group (FSG), the US company that owns English soccer club Liverpool, put the team up for sale, The Athletic, a California-based online magazine, reported on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th November, 2022) Fenway Sports Group (FSG), the US company that owns English soccer club Liverpool, put the team up for sale, The Athletic, a California-based online magazine, reported on Monday.

"FSG has frequently received expressions of interest from third parties seeking to become shareholders in Liverpool. FSG has said before that under the right terms and conditions we would consider new shareholders if it was in the best interests of Liverpool as a club. FSG remains fully committed to the success of Liverpool, both on and off the pitch," the FSG said in a statement obtained by the media.

The company has already prepared a full presentation for parties interested in buying Liverpool, the media said, adding US banks Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Morgan Stanley have been hired to assist the sale.

FSG is a sports investment company that owns the Boston Red Sox baseball club and the Pittsburgh Penguins National Hockey League team. The company acquired Liverpool in October 2010. In 2019, the club won the Champions League, and in 2020 it became English Premier League champion for the first time in 30 years.