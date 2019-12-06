UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ferguson 'incredibly Proud' Ahead Of Everton Managerial Debut

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Fri 06th December 2019 | 11:42 PM

Ferguson 'incredibly proud' ahead of Everton managerial debut

Duncan Ferguson said it will be an "incredibly proud moment" for him when he takes charge of Everton for their Premier League clash with Chelsea on Saturday

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2019 ) :Duncan Ferguson said it will be an "incredibly proud moment" for him when he takes charge of Everton for their Premier League clash with Chelsea on Saturday.

The 47-year-old Scot has been appointed caretaker manager after Marco Silva was sacked on Thursday following eight defeats in their last 11 games, including Wednesday's humiliating 5-2 thrashing by Liverpool in the Merseyside derby.

Ferguson, who has been on the club's first-team coaching staff for five years, has a challenging start with Everton hosting Chelsea with them languishing in the relegation zone and seeking their fifth full-time manager since 2016.

"It'll be an incredibly proud moment for me to manage the team tomorrow," said former striker Ferguson, who enjoyed two spells as an Everton player, at his pre-match press conference.

"I'm nervous, excited, emotional.

Everyone knows what the club means to me.

"It's a difficult task because there's such a short window (between his appointment and the match).

"But we will lift the players and make sure they know what it means to play for this club." Ferguson, who revealed regulars Fabian Delph and Seamus Coleman were still not ready to return, said he had ambitions to become a manager on a permanent basis but now was not the time to address that issue.

"Of course, it's a dream of mine to be the Everton manager -- but I'm a coach at the moment," he said.

"I think the club will find a really top manager to come to the club.

"This is a fantastic club. Who wouldn't want to be Everton manager? I'm sure there will be many, many top managers up for this job.

"I'm realistic and I'm not thinking about it (full-time). I'm a loyal guy and I'd love to stay here to work with the new manager."

Related Topics

Job Derby Liverpool 2016 Top Chelsea Premier League Coach Love

Recent Stories

Thunberg urges climate action because 'people are ..

2 minutes ago

Three killed, shooter dead in US navy base attack

2 minutes ago

French government sticks by pension reform as stri ..

2 minutes ago

Rally held to express solidarity with Kashmiri peo ..

2 minutes ago

International conference put forward recommendatio ..

7 minutes ago

Over a million children to be vaccinated against p ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.