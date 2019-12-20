UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ferguson Would Be Delighted To Work Under Ancelotti At Everton

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Fri 20th December 2019 | 09:37 PM

Ferguson would be delighted to work under Ancelotti at Everton

Everton caretaker manager Duncan Ferguson said it would be fantastic to work under a top manager like Carlo Ancelotti should the Italian, as widely anticipated, be appointed full-time manager of the Premier League strugglers

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2019 ) :Everton caretaker manager Duncan Ferguson said it would be fantastic to work under a top manager like Carlo Ancelotti should the Italian, as widely anticipated, be appointed full-time manager of the Premier League strugglers.

Ferguson -- who will still be in charge for Saturday's home match with Arsenal -- has guided Everton to a win and a draw in two league matches, whilst losing to Leicester on penalties in the League Cup, since replacing the sacked Marco Silva.

"It would be fantastic to work under a top manager, I've worked under a few in the past, and I want to continue my education, if possible," said Ferguson at his eve of match press conference.

Three-time Champions League winning coach Ancelotti has held talks with majority shareholder Farhad Moshiri this week over taking the job.

However, 47-year-old Ferguson claimed to not have heard anything about Ancelotti's imminent arrival.

It has been reported Moshiri had all but promised the job to former Everton manager David Moyes before turning to the 60-year-old Italian once he had been sacked by Napoli last week.

Ferguson, a playing icon when he turned out for Everton in two spells, said Ancelotti would be quite a statement from the club whose last piece of silverware came in 1995.

"I don't know who the new manager will be, but (Ancelotti) is an incredible manager and he's won everything," said Ferguson.

"That's the type of calibre of manager I'm sure the club are looking for and hopefully we will get a top, top guy coming in.

"We are really ambitious as a club, and we want to attract the best guys, it's a massive club, Everton.

"Guys who you are talking of have done it all in the game, and we'd love these type of guys at our club."Ancelotti if he does accept the post will face quite a challenge to turn the club round, as they presently lie 16th only three points above the relegation places.

Related Topics

Education Job David Leicester Post All From Best Top Arsenal Premier League Coach Love

Recent Stories

Climate affects development of human speech: Study ..

2 minutes ago

Jam Kamal thanks Prime Minister for giving land of ..

2 minutes ago

Pakistan fightback after Shaheen's five-fer in sec ..

2 minutes ago

US Troops to Remain in Syria Until Local Allies Ca ..

2 minutes ago

Trump Says Had 'Very Good Talk' With China's Xi on ..

2 minutes ago

Johnson's Brexit deal secures first win in new par ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.