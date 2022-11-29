UrduPoint.com

Fernandes Believed Ronaldo Had Scored First Goal Against Uruguay

Muhammad Rameez Published November 29, 2022 | 09:20 AM

Fernandes believed Ronaldo had scored first goal against Uruguay

Doha, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2022 ) :Bruno Fernandes said he thought Cristiano Ronaldo had scored Portugal's opener in their 2-0 win over Uruguay on Monday even though he was credited with the goal.

The Manchester United midfielder's cross towards Ronaldo flew straight in but the veteran striker was a whisker away from making contact with the ball.

Fernandes added the second from the penalty spot late on after Uruguay were penalised for handball and he was chosen as man of the match.

The win guaranteed Portugal's progress to the last 16 in Qatar.

"I celebrated as if it had been Cristiano's goal, it seemed to me that he had touched the ball, my aim was to cross the ball for him," Fernandes said.

"What's important is that we were able to go to the next round and (secure) a very important win against a very tough opponent." Fernandes warned that Portugal would have to be at their best in their final group match on Friday against South Korea, with a point enough to guarantee them top spot in Group H.

"We know we will find a very organised team in front of us with a huge skill-set, as we've seen in their last matches," added Fernandes.

"We've played at different times and that has allowed us to watch South Korea play. Our objective is to win every match, and we have one ahead of us." Portugal coach Fernando Santos chose to praise the whole team instead of focusing on Fernandes.

"I think it's the result of the team's work," said Santos. "If the team does not play well then the player himself will not have a good performance.

"I think in the first two games, the team has played well. Diogo Costa (the Portugal goalkeeper) saved two important shots, so I don't think we should be focusing on individual players."

Related Topics

Qatar Santos Man Progress Portugal South Korea Uruguay Manchester United From Best Top Coach

Recent Stories

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 29th November 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 29th November 2022

4 minutes ago
 Brazil join France in World Cup knockouts as Ronal ..

Brazil join France in World Cup knockouts as Ronaldo eyes progress

8 hours ago
 Russian Military Spacecraft, Launched From Plesets ..

Russian Military Spacecraft, Launched From Plesetsk, Put Into Orbit - Defense Mi ..

8 hours ago
 Beale returns to Rangers as manager

Beale returns to Rangers as manager

9 hours ago
 Sericulture 'capacity building' workshop from toda ..

Sericulture 'capacity building' workshop from today

9 hours ago
 S&P Ratings Says Odds US Economy Will Avoid Recess ..

S&P Ratings Says Odds US Economy Will Avoid Recession in 2023 Dimming

9 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.