Fernandes Has Lifted The Mood At Man Utd, Says Solskjaer

Muhammad Rameez 5 minutes ago Mon 24th February 2020 | 04:25 PM

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says Bruno Fernandes has lifted the mood at Old Trafford, comparing the January signing to a mix between former Manchester United players Paul Scholes and Juan Sebastian Veron

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2020 ) :Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says Bruno Fernandes has lifted the mood at Old Trafford, comparing the January signing to a mix between former Manchester United players Paul Scholes and Juan Sebastian Veron.

Fernandes arrived for an initial 55 million Euros ( 46 million) and, while that could rise to 80 million euros if a variety of targets are reached, United look to have struck a good deal.

The Portugal international has impressed in all three United starts to date, following up fine displays against Wolves and Chelsea with a goal and an assist against Watford.

Successive wins have lifted United into fifth place in the Premier League table as they push for Champions League qualification.

"He's given everyone a boost," Solskjaer said of the 25-year-old Fernandes. "It means more than just getting a player in. You can see the supporters, they're used to players with that personality, mentality and quality so he's been a big plus.

"He's come in from day one, the first minute, and felt like a presence in the group.

First training session, demanding the ball.

"Some players take some time in warming up but he felt confident straight away.

"He's a bit of a mix between (Paul) Scholes and (Juan Sebastian) Veron, to be fair. He's got the temperament maybe of Veron and a lot of the quality of him and Scholesy." Solskjaer said Fernandes was a "big piece" in the team that United are looking to build, while Anthony Martial has shown that he too can be a key component of the attack.

Monday's header at Chelsea was followed by a fine goal at Club Brugge in the Europa League and a clever clipped finish past Ben Foster on Sunday.

"I am delighted with the week Anthony's had," Solskjaer said. "He has got his critics and I am one of his biggest probably because I keep demanding different stuff from him.""This today is more than the Anthony we know about," he added. "The skill because that is just mind-blowing, sometimes the skill that he shows. But I want more from him and I'll keep at him."

