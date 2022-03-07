UrduPoint.com

Fernandez Retains Monterrey Crown As Osorio Downed

Zeeshan Mehtab Published March 07, 2022 | 08:20 AM

Fernandez retains Monterrey crown as Osorio downed

Monterrey, Mexico, March 7 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2022 ) :Canada's Leylah Fernandez saved five match points before retaining her WTA Monterrey crown in controversial fashion with victory over Colombia's Camila Osorio on Sunday.

The 19-year-old Fernandez battled to a grueling 6-7 (5/7), 6-4, 7-6 (7/3) win in just under three hours after a dramatic final set.

Fifth seed Osorio looked poised to clinch only the second WTA title of her career after earning her fifth match point when 6-5 up in the decisive third set on Fernandez's serve.

But 2021 US Open runner-up Fernandez then lodged a complaint with tournament officials, appearing to argue that a faulty light in the stadium had distracted her.

Officials ordered the lights to be repaired, forcing a delay of around 15 minutes before play could resume.

When the action got back under way, Osorio's rhythm had been broken. Fernandez duly clawed back the match point, and held serve to force a tie break.

She then rattled through the third set tiebreaker 7/3 to successfully defend the title she won for the first time last year.

Related Topics

Osorio Monterrey Colombia Sunday US Open

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 March 2022

23 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 6th March 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 6th March 2022

23 hours ago
 PTI is not only political party but a movement fo ..

PTI is not only political party but a movement for change: Ali M Khan

1 day ago
 Israel president to visit Turkey next week as ties ..

Israel president to visit Turkey next week as ties thaw

1 day ago
 CDA chair assures to prepare PC-I on IWMB guidelin ..

CDA chair assures to prepare PC-I on IWMB guidelines to revive Zoo

1 day ago
 'Huqooq-e-Sindh March' long-awaited movement for p ..

'Huqooq-e-Sindh March' long-awaited movement for public rights: Chaudhry Fawad H ..

1 day ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>