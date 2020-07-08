UrduPoint.com
Fernando Alonso To Return To F1 With Renault In 2021: Team

Zeeshan Mehtab 5 minutes ago Wed 08th July 2020 | 05:51 PM

Two-time world champion Fernando Alonso will return to Formula One with Renault for the 2021 season, the team announced on Wednesday

Spielberg bei Knittelfeld, Austria, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2020 ) :Two-time world champion Fernando Alonso will return to Formula One with Renault for the 2021 season, the team announced on Wednesday.

"Renault DP World F1 Team is pleased to confirm Fernando Alonso alongside Esteban Ocon in its driver line-up for the 2021 season," Renault said in a statement.

More Stories From Sports

