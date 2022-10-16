UrduPoint.com

Fernando Approved As Replacement For Madushanka In SL Squad

Zeeshan Mehtab Published October 16, 2022 | 04:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2022 ) :The Event Technical Committee of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 has approved Binura Fernando as a replacement for left-arm fast bowler Dilshan Madushanka in the Sri Lanka squad.

Fernando who has played nine T20Is, was named as a replacement after Madushanka was ruled out due to a torn quad muscle.

Fernando would travel out from Sri Lanka and join the rest of the squad in Australia, said a press release on Sunday.

The replacement of a player requires the approval of the Event Technical Committee before the replacement player can be officially added to the squad.

The Event Technical Committee of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 includes Wasim Khan, ICC General Manager - cricket (Chair); Chris Tetley, ICC Head of Events; Peter Roach, Cricket Australia; Shane Doyle, Men's T20 World Cup Local Organising Committee; Shaun Pollock (Independent) and Ian Bishop (Independent).

