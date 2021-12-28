UrduPoint.com

Ferran Torres Signs For Barcelona From Manchester City: Official

Zeeshan Mehtab 5 minutes ago Tue 28th December 2021 | 07:45 PM

Ferran Torres signs for Barcelona from Manchester City: official

Spanish international Ferran Torres signed for cash-strapped Barcelona on Tuesday from Manchester City, the Catalan side announced

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2021 ) :Spanish international Ferran Torres signed for cash-strapped Barcelona on Tuesday from Manchester City, the Catalan side announced.

"FC Barcelona has reached an agreement with Manchester City for the transfer of Ferran Torres," Barcelona said in a statement on their website.

"The player has signed a contract for the next five seasons, until 30 June 2027."Torres scored 16 goals in 43 appearances for City since joining from Valencia last year but this season has been disrupted by a fractured foot that has kept him out since October.

Related Topics

Valencia Barcelona June October From Agreement FC Barcelona Manchester City

Recent Stories

Over 5.55m people vaccinated in Faisalabad

Over 5.55m people vaccinated in Faisalabad

2 minutes ago
 Commissioner urges stakeholders to join hands for ..

Commissioner urges stakeholders to join hands for timely completion of Peshawar ..

2 minutes ago
 Shafqat, Pervaiz Elahi discuss political, LG polls ..

Shafqat, Pervaiz Elahi discuss political, LG polls issues

2 minutes ago
 PTI took exemplary initiatives of Ehsaas bazaars , ..

PTI took exemplary initiatives of Ehsaas bazaars ,Says Laghari

2 minutes ago
 CS directs to achieve target of corona vaccination ..

CS directs to achieve target of corona vaccination campaign

2 minutes ago
 KP govt to construct Peshawar-DI Khan, Dir motorwa ..

KP govt to construct Peshawar-DI Khan, Dir motorways under PPP mode

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.