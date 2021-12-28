Ferran Torres signs for Barcelona from Manchester City: official

Spanish international Ferran Torres signed for cash-strapped Barcelona on Tuesday from Manchester City, the Catalan side announced

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2021 ) :Spanish international Ferran Torres signed for cash-strapped Barcelona on Tuesday from Manchester City, the Catalan side announced.

"FC Barcelona has reached an agreement with Manchester City for the transfer of Ferran Torres," Barcelona said in a statement on their website.

"The player has signed a contract for the next five seasons, until 30 June 2027."Torres scored 16 goals in 43 appearances for City since joining from Valencia last year but this season has been disrupted by a fractured foot that has kept him out since October.