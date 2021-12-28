Ferran Torres signs for Barcelona from Manchester City: official

Spanish international Ferran Torres signed for cash-strapped Barcelona on Tuesday from Manchester City, the Catalan side announced

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2021 ) :Spanish international Ferran Torres signed for cash-strapped Barcelona on Tuesday from Manchester City, the Catalan side announced.

Despite their financial struggles, Barcelona have reportedly agreed a deal worth an initial 55 million Euros ($62 million, 47 million) for the 22-year-old.

"FC Barcelona has reached an agreement with Manchester City for the transfer of Ferran Torres," Barcelona said in a statement on their website. "The player has signed a contract for the next five seasons, until 30 June 2027.

"His buyout clause has been set at 1,000 million euros."