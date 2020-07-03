Ferrari dream of 1,000th F1 race in Mugello back yard

UrduPoint.com
Muhammad Rameez 4 minutes ago Fri 03rd July 2020 | 11:51 PM

Spielberg, Austria, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2020 ) :Ferrari hope to host their celebratory 1,000th Formula One race in their own back yard at the team's Mugello circuit just a week after this year's Italian Grand Prix, team boss Mattia Binotto said Friday.

Speaking during a team bosses news conference at the season-opening Austrian Grand Prix, Binotto said the plan was for an exciting race and a great event.

Ferrari own Mugello and use it as their private test track.

"Our hope is to try and bring F1 to Mugello," said Binotto.

"We believe it is a great circuit not only on the sustainable side, but for the drivers. It's very demanding. I think it's a great one.

"I think it can be an exciting race there and being potentially our 1,000th race, and doing it in Italy, and at Mugello, our own race circuit, that will be great.

" Formula One has confirmed only eight races of an embryonic championship Calendar since the easing of lockdown across Europe following the Covid-19 pandemic.

Organisers hope to add another seven or more races including Mugello, which has held races on the MotoGP calendar, and Portugal's Portimao circuit.

This year's Italian Grand Prix in September is scheduled to be the eighth this year and Ferrari's 999th Grand Prix.

The prospect of Mugello as the ninth remains unconfirmed.

"It would be great if we had some fans there, but at the moment we can't confirm anything," added Binotto.

"If it happens, we will try to organise a great show."Ferrari are Formula One's oldest and most famous team and also the most successful, having taken part in every championship season since 1950.

This year's car is designated as the SF1000.

