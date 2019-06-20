UrduPoint.com
Ferrari Summoned Over Vettel Appeal

Muhammad Rameez 13 seconds ago Thu 20th June 2019 | 04:30 PM

Ferrari have been called to attend a hearing on Friday at the French Grand Prix to inquire into the team's request for a review of Sebastian Vettel's penalty at the Canadian Grand Prix

Le Castellet, France, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 20th Jun, 2019 ) :Ferrari have been called to attend a hearing on Friday at the French Grand Prix to inquire into the team's request for a review of Sebastian Vettel's penalty at the Canadian Grand Prix.

The meeting is expected to be with the stewards of the French event acting as replacements on behalf of the Canadian stewards.

Four-time world champion Vettel won the Canadian race 'on the road' but was relegated to second place behind defending five-time champion Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes by a five seconds time penalty.

The penalty was given to Vettel for rejoining the race unsafely after going off track and across a strip of grass. As he rejoined he forced Hamilton to take avoiding action as he passed him at the first chicane.

The International Sporting Code of the sport's ruling body, the International Motoring Federation (FIA), gives competitors an option for a post-event review of decisions, if new evidence is put forward.

Under Article 14.1.1 of the code, the FIA can reconvene stewards or replacements to look again at the case.

After deciding not to proceed with an appeal, Ferrari lodged a request for an official review and on Thursday an announcement by the Canadian stewards called Ferrari representatives to the hearing.

The Canadian stewards were Emanuele Pirro, Gerd Ennser, Mathieu Remmerie and Mike Kaerne while Tim Mayer, Mathieu Remmerie, Yannick Dalmas and Jea-Marie Krempff are the appointed stewards for the French event.

The hearing is scheduled to start 45 minutes before second free practice.

