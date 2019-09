Ferrari's Charles Leclerc secured pole position for the Singapore Grand Prix on Saturday as he looks to win his third race in a row after triumphs in Belgium and Italy

The 21-year-old Monegasque will be joined on the front row by championship leader Lewis Hamilton in a Mercedes, with Leclerc's teammate Sebastian Vettel rounding out the top three.