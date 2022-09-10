UrduPoint.com

Ferrari's Leclerc Claims Pole At Monza

Zeeshan Mehtab Published September 10, 2022 | 09:53 PM

Ferrari's Leclerc claims pole at Monza

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc took pole for the Italian Grand Prix after topping the times in qualifying at Monza on Saturday

Monza, Italy, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2022 ) :Ferrari's Charles Leclerc took pole for the Italian Grand Prix after topping the times in qualifying at Monza on Saturday.

Leclerc finished 0.145 seconds ahead of championship leader Max Verstappen after posting his fastest lap on his final shot around the Temple of Speed to claim his eighth pole of the season.

"Very happy with the lap, very happy with the performance, it's been great weekend... I really hope we can finish just like in 2019," said Leclerc, who won here three years ago.

The man from Monaco is in prime position to record his first win since Austria in early July.

This was Ferrari's 22nd pole at Monza on the famous Italian constructor's 75th anniversary, marked by a dash of yellow on the team's livery this weekend.

Reigning champion Verstappen had already been handed a five-place grid penalty for Sunday's race for exceeding his engine allocation.

The Red Bull driver is hunting his first ever win at Monza as he tries to extend his 109-point lead from Leclerc and teammate Sergio Perez at the top of the drivers' standings.

"I think it will be an interesting battle tomorrow," said Verstappen, who sets off in seventh.

Leclerc will be mindful that Verstappen charged up the field from 14th position to Spa-Francorchamps to win the Belgian Grand Prix in August.

George Russell, who posted the sixth fastest time in qualifying for Mercedes, will start alongside Leclerc on the front row due to further grid penalties to Carlos Sainz, Perez and Lewis Hamilton.

A total of nine drivers have been knocked down the grid, with Sainz and seven-time champion Hamilton starting at the back alongside Yuki Tsunoda.

The second row after the raft of sanctions is an all McLaren affair of Lando Norris and Daniel Ricciardo, last year's Monza winner.

Pierre Gasly's AlphaTauri and the Alpine of Fernando Alonso occupy the third row, with Verstappen joined by Nyck de Vries on the fourth row.

De Vries was thrown into the F1 deep end, making his debut after stepping in for Alex Albon at the last minute.

Williams driver Albon, 26, had to abandon the GP on Saturday after being diagnosed with appendicitis.

Related Topics

Driver Mercedes Hamilton Man Monaco Lead Alpine Temple Austria July August Sunday 2019 All From Ferrari Top Race McLaren

Recent Stories

Flood displaced people accommodated in 500 tents i ..

Flood displaced people accommodated in 500 tents in Tent Village: Commissioner

22 seconds ago
 Prince William pays heartfelt tribute to 'Grannie' ..

Prince William pays heartfelt tribute to 'Grannie'

23 seconds ago
 RugbyU: French Top 14 result

RugbyU: French Top 14 result

24 seconds ago
 4 more report positive for COVID-19 in Balochistan ..

4 more report positive for COVID-19 in Balochistan

18 minutes ago
 Govt utilizing resources to compensate losses of f ..

Govt utilizing resources to compensate losses of flood-affected farmers: Asad Ba ..

18 minutes ago
 Jinnah's 74th death anniversary will be observed o ..

Jinnah's 74th death anniversary will be observed on Sunday

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.