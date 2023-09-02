Open Menu

Ferrari's Sainz Pips Verstappen To Italian Grand Prix Pole

Muhammad Rameez Published September 02, 2023 | 09:49 PM

Ferrari's Sainz pips Verstappen to Italian Grand Prix pole

Carlos Sainz brought cheer to Ferrari's passionate army of home fans on Saturday after claiming pole position for the Italian Grand Prix

Monza, Italy, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2023 ) :Carlos Sainz brought cheer to Ferrari's passionate army of home fans on Saturday after claiming pole position for the Italian Grand Prix.

Spaniard Sainz will start at the front of the grid for the first time this season after pipping by 0.013 seconds reigning world champion Max Verstappen who is hunting a record 10th straight GP win.

Charles Leclerc in the other Ferrari took third to start from the second row alongside the Mercedes of George Russell.

Sainz trails Verstappen by a whopping 237 points in the drivers' championship and is yet to claim a podium finish this season.

But he shone in Saturday's qualifying in front of loud home support after already showing his speed by topping the times in two practice sessions, and celebrated with delighted Ferrari fans after snatching pole in the final moments.

Dutchman Verstappen still has a great chance to break the record of nine straight GP wins he shares with four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel after winning a dramatic race on home soil in Zandvoort last weekend.

Verstappen has won 11 of the 13 races so far this year and leads Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez by 138 points in the standings.

Perez, who is the only other driver to win this season, finished 0.394sec back in fifth.

Related Topics

World Army Driver Mercedes George From Ferrari Race

Recent Stories

Football: English Championship results

Football: English Championship results

6 minutes ago
 Football: English Premier League results -- 1st up ..

Football: English Premier League results -- 1st update

6 minutes ago
 Football: English Championship table

Football: English Championship table

6 minutes ago
 LCCI for steps to control gap between interbank, o ..

LCCI for steps to control gap between interbank, open market dollar rates

11 minutes ago
 Three drug peddlers held with imported wine

Three drug peddlers held with imported wine

10 minutes ago
 Mali's 'Black Panther' Salif Keita dies, aged 76

Mali's 'Black Panther' Salif Keita dies, aged 76

10 minutes ago
Pakistan's top service enterprises participate in ..

Pakistan's top service enterprises participate in CIFTIS in Beijing

11 minutes ago
 I.Coast votes in local polls seen as test for pres ..

I.Coast votes in local polls seen as test for presidential race

10 minutes ago
 Japan basketball 'on the map' after qualifying for ..

Japan basketball 'on the map' after qualifying for Paris Olympics

10 minutes ago
 South Sudan, Japan grab Olympic spots at Basketbal ..

South Sudan, Japan grab Olympic spots at Basketball World Cup

4 minutes ago
 Pakistan outplay Bhutan in opening match of SAFF U ..

Pakistan outplay Bhutan in opening match of SAFF U16 C'ship

4 minutes ago
 Football: English Premier League results

Football: English Premier League results

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports