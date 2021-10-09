UrduPoint.com

FESCO, GEPCO Jointly Get 1st Position In Weightlifting Competitions

Zeeshan Mehtab 7 minutes ago Sat 09th October 2021 | 07:34 PM

The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) and Gujranwala Electric Power Company (GEPCO) jointly got the first position in the 49th Annual WAPDA Inter-Unit Weightlifting competitions

FAISALABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2021 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) and Gujranwala Electric Power Company (GEPCO) jointly got the first position in the 49th Annual WAPDA Inter-Unit Weightlifting competitions.

FESCO and GEPCO secured 89-89 points each and were declared winners in the final competition, held under the aegis of WAPDA sports board.

LESCO secured 86 points and stood second, while NTDC was third with 74 points.

Chief Executive Officer FESCO Engr Bashir Ahmed felicitated the FESCO team on its success.

