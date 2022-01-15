UrduPoint.com

FESCO To Face LESCO In Hockey Cup

January 15, 2022

The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) will face Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) in All Wapda Inter Unit Hockey Tournament here on Sunday (January 16, 2022)

FESCO spokesman said on Saturday that FESCO and LESCO had qualified for final of the hockey cup by defeating their rival teams of Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) and Gujranwala Electric Power Company (GEPCO) in the seminal matches.

FESCO beat IESCO with 2-0 goals whereas LESCO beat GEPCO with 5-0 goals. The final event to be played at FESCO ground at 12 noon on Sunday while a decisive match for third and fourth positions will be held at 10 a.m. in on the same day.

Later, FESCO chief will also distribute prizes and trophies among the position holder teams, spokesman added.

