FESCO Wins Friendly Cricket Match

Muhammad Rameez Published March 25, 2023 | 07:12 PM

FESCO wins friendly cricket match

FAISALABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2023 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) won a friendly cricket match by defeating Electronic Media Association team by 57 runs, here on Saturday.

Winning toss, FESCO team decided to bat first and scored 117 runs in 10 overs.

Chasing the target, the Electronic Media Association team took a thrilling start, but could not stay for a long time because FESCO team sent all players of rival team to pavilion for just 60 runs.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) FESCO Engineer Bashir Ahmad witnessed the match as the chief guest and later he also distributed trophies and prizes among the winner and runner-up teams.

