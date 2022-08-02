UrduPoint.com

Festival Shuhada Police Sports Festival Begins In Charsadda

Zeeshan Mehtab Published August 02, 2022 | 07:10 PM

Festival Shuhada Police Sports Festival begins in Charsadda

District Police Charsadda in collaboration with District Sports Office Charsadda, organized a Shuhada-e-Police Sports Festival here at Abdul Wali Khan Sports Complex Charsadda

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2022 ) :District Police Charsadda in collaboration with District sports Office Charsadda, organized a Shuhada-e-Police Sports Festival here at Abdul Wali Khan Sports Complex Charsadda.

The festival was officially inaugurated by District Police Officer Charsadda Sohail Khalid Khan alongwith District Sports Officer Tahseen Ullah were present.

The festival organized with the cooperation of District Police and District Sports Office Charsadda to pay homage to the martyrs of police includes various competitions including Badminton, Hockey, Athletics, Football in which male and female players of District Charsadda were participating.

The festival will continue for four days. Separate events have been organized for U11 players in the festival. In the opening event badminton, Men's singles, doubles, women's singles, doubles, juniors and veterans events are being held.

Senior officers of the district departments are participating in Veterans.

The festival will continue till August 4. DPO Charsadda says that Police Martyrs Day is a day to pay tribute to the young men and police officers who have sacrificed their lives for the up-lifting of the country.

It was said that the entire nation including the police force salutes these great martyrs who left their laughing families and offered eternal sacrifice for the sake of peace.

Talking to the media, District Sports Officer Tahseen Ullah said that every year this year too, a festival is being organized to pay homage to the police martyrs, the purpose of which is to pay homage to the sacrifices of the police in the province, especially in Charsadda, and to remember the police martyrs.

Related Topics

Football Hockey Police Sports Martyrs Shaheed Badminton Young Male Charsadda August Women Media Event

Recent Stories

SECP launches WeChat service to facilitate Chinese ..

SECP launches WeChat service to facilitate Chinese investors

49 seconds ago
 Sanaullah asks PTI's Chief to tender apology, resi ..

Sanaullah asks PTI's Chief to tender apology, resignation

50 seconds ago
 ANP expresses condolence over military helicopter ..

ANP expresses condolence over military helicopter crash

52 seconds ago
 Power shutdown announced for Peshawar, Shangla, Ti ..

Power shutdown announced for Peshawar, Shangla, Timargaya, Chitral

56 seconds ago
 Federal ministers visit Thatta, Badin to assess da ..

Federal ministers visit Thatta, Badin to assess damages caused by monsoon rains

28 minutes ago
 PLF Dera condoles Pak-Army's helicopter crash in L ..

PLF Dera condoles Pak-Army's helicopter crash in Lasbela

28 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.