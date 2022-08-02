Festival Shuhada Police Sports Festival begins in Charsadda

District Police Charsadda in collaboration with District Sports Office Charsadda, organized a Shuhada-e-Police Sports Festival here at Abdul Wali Khan Sports Complex Charsadda

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2022 ) :District Police Charsadda in collaboration with District sports Office Charsadda, organized a Shuhada-e-Police Sports Festival here at Abdul Wali Khan Sports Complex Charsadda.

The festival was officially inaugurated by District Police Officer Charsadda Sohail Khalid Khan alongwith District Sports Officer Tahseen Ullah were present.

The festival organized with the cooperation of District Police and District Sports Office Charsadda to pay homage to the martyrs of police includes various competitions including Badminton, Hockey, Athletics, Football in which male and female players of District Charsadda were participating.

The festival will continue for four days. Separate events have been organized for U11 players in the festival. In the opening event badminton, Men's singles, doubles, women's singles, doubles, juniors and veterans events are being held.

Senior officers of the district departments are participating in Veterans.

The festival will continue till August 4. DPO Charsadda says that Police Martyrs Day is a day to pay tribute to the young men and police officers who have sacrificed their lives for the up-lifting of the country.

It was said that the entire nation including the police force salutes these great martyrs who left their laughing families and offered eternal sacrifice for the sake of peace.

Talking to the media, District Sports Officer Tahseen Ullah said that every year this year too, a festival is being organized to pay homage to the police martyrs, the purpose of which is to pay homage to the sacrifices of the police in the province, especially in Charsadda, and to remember the police martyrs.