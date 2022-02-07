Feuz wins 'dream' Olympic downhill gold as wise heads prevail

Switzerland's Beat Feuz scorched to gold in the men's Olympic downhill on Monday in a dramatic race that pitted skiers against an unforgiving course that was untested before the Games.

Yanqing, China, Feb 7 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2022 ) :Switzerland's Beat Feuz scorched to gold in the men's Olympic downhill on Monday in a dramatic race that pitted skiers against an unforgiving course that was untested before the Games.

The Swiss racer clocked 1min 42.69sec, finishing 0.10sec ahead of 41-year-old Frenchman Johan Clarey, while Austrian Matthias Mayer claimed a third Olympic medal in three Games with bronze.

Clarey became the oldest alpine skiing medallist in Olympic history.

Pre-race favourite Aleksander Aamodt Kilde of Norway finished fifth, completing a miserable day for skiing's golden couple after his American girlfriend Mikaela Shiffrin slid out of the women's giant slalom earlier.

An elated Feuz whooped in the finish area after he saw the green light signifying he had taken the lead.

He sent a ski twirling skywards, to the delight of a few hundred spectators made up mainly of volunteers and team members.

"It was perfect weather, no wind, and I was just standing perfectly on the skis. A dream came true," the 34-year-old said after he was confirmed as gold medallist in skiing's most prestigious Olympic event.

"The Olympics are a big thing, and today it worked for me. Four years ago I was second and third, but today everything came together. It means the world to me.

"I can't think of anything more beautiful than flying home with a gold medal around my neck."Feuz, who won downhill bronze at the 2018 Pyeongchang Games (as well as super-G silver), and 2014 champion Mayer became just the eighth and ninth skiers to win multiple Olympic medals in the downhill.