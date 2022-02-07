UrduPoint.com

Feuz Wins 'dream' Olympic Downhill Gold As Wise Heads Prevail

Zeeshan Mehtab Published February 07, 2022 | 12:42 PM

Feuz wins 'dream' Olympic downhill gold as wise heads prevail

Switzerland's Beat Feuz scorched to gold in the men's Olympic downhill on Monday in a dramatic race that pitted skiers against an unforgiving course that was untested before the Games.

Yanqing, China, Feb 7 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2022 ) :Switzerland's Beat Feuz scorched to gold in the men's Olympic downhill on Monday in a dramatic race that pitted skiers against an unforgiving course that was untested before the Games.

The Swiss racer clocked 1min 42.69sec, finishing 0.10sec ahead of 41-year-old Frenchman Johan Clarey, while Austrian Matthias Mayer claimed a third Olympic medal in three Games with bronze.

Clarey became the oldest alpine skiing medallist in Olympic history.

Pre-race favourite Aleksander Aamodt Kilde of Norway finished fifth, completing a miserable day for skiing's golden couple after his American girlfriend Mikaela Shiffrin slid out of the women's giant slalom earlier.

An elated Feuz whooped in the finish area after he saw the green light signifying he had taken the lead.

He sent a ski twirling skywards, to the delight of a few hundred spectators made up mainly of volunteers and team members.

"It was perfect weather, no wind, and I was just standing perfectly on the skis. A dream came true," the 34-year-old said after he was confirmed as gold medallist in skiing's most prestigious Olympic event.

"The Olympics are a big thing, and today it worked for me. Four years ago I was second and third, but today everything came together. It means the world to me.

"I can't think of anything more beautiful than flying home with a gold medal around my neck."Feuz, who won downhill bronze at the 2018 Pyeongchang Games (as well as super-G silver), and 2014 champion Mayer became just the eighth and ninth skiers to win multiple Olympic medals in the downhill.

Related Topics

Weather World Norway Lead Alpine Women 2018 Gold Silver Olympics Bronze Event Race

Recent Stories

'It's insane': Cancer survivor Parrot soars to Oly ..

'It's insane': Cancer survivor Parrot soars to Olympic snowboard gold

4 minutes ago
 Attempts to Set Deadlines for Vienna Talks Ending ..

Attempts to Set Deadlines for Vienna Talks Ending in Advance Are Counterproducti ..

4 minutes ago
 Russian Diplomat Notes Progress in Vienna Negotiat ..

Russian Diplomat Notes Progress in Vienna Negotiations on JCPOA

4 minutes ago
 IRSA releases 55,587 cusecs water

IRSA releases 55,587 cusecs water

4 minutes ago
 Gwadar water supply project to be completed this y ..

Gwadar water supply project to be completed this year

11 minutes ago
 Small number of Australian players may pull out of ..

Small number of Australian players may pull out of Pakistan tour.

31 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>