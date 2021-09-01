UrduPoint.com

FG Schools System Peshawar Holds 2-day Scrabble Master Training Camp

Zeeshan Mehtab 40 seconds ago Wed 01st September 2021 | 06:00 PM

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2021 ) :In order to introduce the world's number one education sports scrabble in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the Directorate of Sports, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the Scrabbles Association jointly organized a successful Scrabble Master Training Camp at FG Schools System Peshawar here on Wednesday.

Students of FG Schools System, principals and teachers also participated in the two-day camp. All the participants termed Scrabble Game as a game changer. The Game proved to be a great platform for the students to advance in their studies through learning well out of the Scrabble Game.

Taking full advantage of the game, instead of wasting precious time in other activities, one will devote all his or her attention to reading and correctly spellings through Scrabble Game.

Declared the most necessary, Waqar Ahmad, Secretary KP Scrabble Games said that Scrabble Game was truly a world class educational activity which provides tremendous help and facilities to all the students in their studies which was essential for securing and building their educational future.

He said, basic problems like spelling mistakes, not remembering lessons and not being interested in reading surprisingly help students to change their habits accordingly and through these entertaining activities. At the same time, he said, the students will be able to represent Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Pakistan in national and international level scrabble tournaments.

