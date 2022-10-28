FG/Din qualify for Shaukat Khanum Pink Polo main final

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2022 ) :FG/Din Polo qualified for the main final of the Shaukat Khanum Pink Polo Tournament 2022 after defeating Master Paints team by 7½-6 goals here at the Jinnah Polo Fields on Friday.

The Friday's match proved a closely-contested encounter, where both the teams matched fire-with-fire till the end, and after a tough battle, the FG/Din Polo team managed to hold their nerves and edged out the Master Paints team by 7½-6 goals.

From FG/Din Polo, Sheikh Muhammad Raffay emerged as hero of the day as he played a brilliant game and contributed with three tremendous goals while Edward Moss managed to bang in a beautiful brace and Mian Abbas Mukhtar and Sadiq Rehman converted one goal apiece scored one goal each.

Manuel Caranza also played superb polo for Master Paints and did manage to fire in five fabulous goals while his teammate Sufi Muhammad Amir converted one goal, but their efforts couldn't yield results for their team, which lost the thrilling match by 7½-6.

Now the finalists of the prestigious tournament have been decided as FG/Din Polo team will vie against Diamond Pants/Sheikhoo Steels for the Shaukat Khanum Pink Polo title. The subsidiary final will be contested between Team Nagina and Team Master Pants.