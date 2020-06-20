UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

FIA Green Lights F1 World Championship Start

Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Sat 20th June 2020 | 08:50 AM

FIA green lights F1 world championship start

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2020 ) :Motor racing chiefs on Friday rubber-stamped the start of the Formula One world championship with, as expected, eight races in Europe between July and September.

The 2020 campaign, which should have got underway in mid-March in Australia, will open on July 5 at the Red Bull Ring in Spielberg, Austria, behind closed doors.

There will be reduced numbers of people in the paddock following strict health protocols.

A second GP is planned in Spielberg on July 12, before Hungary (at the Hungaroring in Budapest) on July 19.

Back-to-back events follow in Great Britain (at Silverstone) on August 2 and 9, Spain (at Barcelona) on August 16, Belgium (Spa) on August 30 and Italy (Monza) on September 6.

The continuation of the season, not yet revealed, should in principle take teams and drivers to Asia and the Americas, before finishing in the middle East in mid-December.

Measures to combat the spread of Covid-19 initially provide for the absence of spectators and the reduction of the number of people present on the circuits.

This includes teams, officials, security and media.

These will be divided into secure groups and regularly tested.

In the event of a positive case, those individuals concerned will be isolated and replaced.

To allow compliance with social and physical distancing measures, the FIA on Friday also authorised race marshals to "operate remotely in exceptional circumstances".

Limits will also be placed on the number of people allowed on the starting grid while podium protocols will also be reviewed.

Related Topics

World Australia Europe Budapest Barcelona Austria Spain Italy Belgium Hungary Middle East Federal Investigation Agency July August September 2020 Media Event Race Asia

Recent Stories

Bahrain reports five COVID-19 fatalities, 469 more ..

8 hours ago

UAE forerunner in embracing effective smart educat ..

9 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Prime Minister of Sudan discuss ..

9 hours ago

Air Force&#039;s Al Fursan to fly over UAE hospita ..

10 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid marks World Refugee Day by ord ..

10 hours ago

Belarusian Presidential Hopeful Babariko Calls for ..

7 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.