UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

FIA Summons Former Fast Bowler Shoaib Akhtar For June 5

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 4 minutes ago Wed 03rd June 2020 | 04:27 PM

FIA summons former fast Bowler Shoaib Akhtar for June 5

Shoaib Akhtar has been summoned on complaint lodged by PCB’s legal advisor Taffazul Rizvi.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 3rd, 2020) Former fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar who is known as Rawalpindi expressed was summoned for June 5 by the FIA Cyber Crime wing here on Wednesday.

Shoaib Akhtar strongly criticized PCB’s legal advisor Taffazul Rizvi over poor performance of legal department of Pakistan cricket board.

He called Rizvi an inept man.

He also allegedly used harsh words against Rizvi—the legal advisor of PCB.

“Shoaib Akhtar caused huge damage to him on social media as he has tried to tarnish his reputable career,” Rizvi had said in his application to FIA.

Umar Akmal was banned for three years over charges of corruption after which Shoaib Akhtar criticized PCB’s legal department.

Rizvi filed a defamation suit against Shoaib Akhtar for compensation of Rs100 million and demanded him to retract from his statements, in the same manner, he made in the first place and make an unconditional apology that he misstated.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket Corruption Poor Social Media PCB Man Rawalpindi Same Cyber Crime Federal Investigation Agency June National University From Million

Recent Stories

Over 1300 players to compete in Arab Chess Champio ..

1 minute ago

General Secretariat Holds Video Conference with OI ..

4 minutes ago

Consumer optimism among Filipinos in UAE on the ri ..

6 minutes ago

OPEC+ Should Stick to Easing Cuts After July to 7. ..

4 minutes ago

Oil Market Likely to Rebalance by 2022 After COVID ..

2 minutes ago

Johnson Says Global Vaccine Summit Should Be Momen ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.