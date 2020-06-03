FIA summons former fast Bowler Shoaib Akhtar for June 5

(@fidahassanain)

Shoaib Akhtar has been summoned on complaint lodged by PCB’s legal advisor Taffazul Rizvi.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 3rd, 2020) Former fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar who is known as Rawalpindi expressed was summoned for June 5 by the FIA Cyber Crime wing here on Wednesday.

Shoaib Akhtar strongly criticized PCB’s legal advisor Taffazul Rizvi over poor performance of legal department of Pakistan cricket board.

He called Rizvi an inept man.

He also allegedly used harsh words against Rizvi—the legal advisor of PCB.

“Shoaib Akhtar caused huge damage to him on social media as he has tried to tarnish his reputable career,” Rizvi had said in his application to FIA.

Umar Akmal was banned for three years over charges of corruption after which Shoaib Akhtar criticized PCB’s legal department.

Rizvi filed a defamation suit against Shoaib Akhtar for compensation of Rs100 million and demanded him to retract from his statements, in the same manner, he made in the first place and make an unconditional apology that he misstated.