FIA takes action against fake CFP election commissioner

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2021 ) :On request of the Chess Federation of Pakistan (CFP) a fraudster named Saleem Akhter landed in hot waters after the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) took action against the culprit and caught him red-handed.

"Saleem wrote letters to the Pakistan sports board (PSB), International Chess Federation (FIDE), and CFP pretending to be as an election commissioner of Chess Federation of Pakistan," CFP vice president and international delegate Mohammad Amin Malik told APP on Wednesday.

Amin said Saleem was using the fake letterheads of CFP to claim himself as an election commissioner in the upcoming elections of CFP. "On CFP's request FIA took action against Saleem on June 8 (Tuesday) and seized him red-handed with all shreds of evidence and devices used in cybercrimes," he claimed.

It may be mentioned here that the elections of the Chess Federation of Pakistan (CFP) were scheduled to be held on June 27, here at a local hotel.

As many as four provinces (Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, Sindh); three units (Islamabad, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan); and five departments (Wapda, Pakistan Railways, Services Sports Control Board, Higher education, and Pakistan International Airlines, PIA) would be attending the elections. The elections would be held under the auspices of Pakistan Sports Board (PSB), Asian Chess Federation (ACF) and International Chess Federation (FIDE).

/395