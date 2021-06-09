UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

FIA Takes Action Against Fake CFP Election Commissioner

Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Wed 09th June 2021 | 05:30 PM

FIA takes action against fake CFP election commissioner

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2021 ) :On request of the Chess Federation of Pakistan (CFP) a fraudster named Saleem Akhter landed in hot waters after the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) took action against the culprit and caught him red-handed.

"Saleem wrote letters to the Pakistan sports board (PSB), International Chess Federation (FIDE), and CFP pretending to be as an election commissioner of Chess Federation of Pakistan," CFP vice president and international delegate Mohammad Amin Malik told APP on Wednesday.

Amin said Saleem was using the fake letterheads of CFP to claim himself as an election commissioner in the upcoming elections of CFP. "On CFP's request FIA took action against Saleem on June 8 (Tuesday) and seized him red-handed with all shreds of evidence and devices used in cybercrimes," he claimed.

It may be mentioned here that the elections of the Chess Federation of Pakistan (CFP) were scheduled to be held on June 27, here at a local hotel.

As many as four provinces (Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, Sindh); three units (Islamabad, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan); and five departments (Wapda, Pakistan Railways, Services Sports Control Board, Higher education, and Pakistan International Airlines, PIA) would be attending the elections. The elections would be held under the auspices of Pakistan Sports Board (PSB), Asian Chess Federation (ACF) and International Chess Federation (FIDE).

/395

Related Topics

Election Sindh Pakistan Islamabad Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sports Education Punjab Hotel Azad Jammu And Kashmir Federal Investigation Agency May June All Asia PIA

Recent Stories

Emirates SkyCargo expands pharma cool chain infras ..

3 minutes ago

UVAS, SPCA jointly holds training on stray dog bir ..

6 minutes ago

Infinix has announced its ultimate gaming champion ..

13 minutes ago

96,659 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

21 minutes ago

Why excessive load-shedding in the country? Nepra ..

24 minutes ago

Three die of coronavirus in Faisalabad

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.