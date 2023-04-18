The International Basketball Federation (FIBA) said on Tuesday that it will not allow the Russian national team to participate in a pre-qualifying tournament for the Paris 2024 Olympics

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th April, 2023) The International Basketball Federation (FIBA) said on Tuesday that it will not allow the Russian national team to participate in a pre-qualifying tournament for the Paris 2024 Olympics.

"Following the IOC recommendations on the participation of athletes with a Russian or Belarusian passport in international competitions published on 28 March, the FIBA Executive Committee has decided to not allow the registration of the Russian men's national team in the FIBA Olympic Pre-Qualifying Tournaments 2023," FIBA said in a statement.

The federation added that Bulgaria will replace Russia in the pre-qualifying tournament "as the next-best-ranked European team."