FIBA workshop concludes

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2024) The FIBA Statistician Workshop concluded here on Friday, marking a significant step forward in the development of basketball in the country.

The training was conducted by the esteemed FIBA Regional Office ASIA Instructor, Mahmood Ahmed Hamza, from Bahrain.

A total of 11 candidates from across Pakistan participated in the workshop, gaining skills that will enhance basketball operations to international standards.

At the closing ceremony, President PBBF Brig. (R) Muhammad Iftikhar Mansoor distributed certificates to all participants, marking the beginning of a new era in professional basketball statistics for Pakistan.

Ouj E Zahoor, Associate Secretary PBBF, facilitated the entire event and ensured its success.

This workshop is a significant step towards achieving international standards in basketball, and the new initiatives that PBBF will launch in the near future to further develop the game.

The Pakistan Basketball Federation (PBBF) has been working tirelessly to improve the various dimensions of the game in the country. This workshop is the latest in a series of initiatives, including the successful FIBA Referee Workshop and the Olympic Solidarity Level 1 Coaching Course, both held in the past year.