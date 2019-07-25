UrduPoint.com
FICA Concerned Over PAI's Membership Not Open To Current Players

Muhammad Rameez 26 seconds ago Thu 25th July 2019 | 02:29 PM

Federation of International Cricket Associations (FICA) on Thursday expressed concern over the membership of Players' Association in India (PAI) to be opened only to former players, and not current

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 25th Jul, 2019 ) :Federation of International Cricket Associations (FICA) on Thursday expressed concern over the membership of Players' Association in India (PAI) to be opened only to former players, and not current.

FICA Chairman Tony Irish termed board Of Control For Cricket In India's (BCCI) recognition of Players' Association as a positive development, but said based on the reports it appears that more than 600 current professional players in India will remain unrepresented, and without a voice in the game, at both domestic and global levels, said a press release issued here.

"We believe that the global game would benefit significantly from the existence of a genuinely independent and representative voice for the current Indian players," he said.

He said this is at odds with most other players' associations around the world, not only in cricket but across other sports, whose core focus is the collective representation of current players, in addition to offering support and services for former players.

"FICA will nevertheless offer its assistance in relation to any former player support programs which an Indian players' association looks to develop, given that FICA is part of a global network of players' associations which run world leading programs in this space," he said.

