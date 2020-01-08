UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

FICA Disappointed On Possibility Of Shifting To 4-day Test Cricket

Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Wed 08th January 2020 | 04:00 PM

FICA disappointed on possibility of shifting to 4-day Test cricket

ISLAMABAD, Jan 8 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2020 ) :Federation of International Cricketers Association (FICA) Wednesday expressed disappointment over the possibility of shifting to 4-day Test cricket, saying resistance would be expected if such a move was made.

FICA Executive Chairman Tony Irish said, "We continue to follow this issue (4-day Test cricket) closely and understand that discussions were taking place at various levels on the matter", says a press release issued here.

"From our discussions with players around the world and our global survey data, it is clear that there is a lot of negative sentiment, within the global collective of players, towards such a significant change to the game's most traditional format." He said if International Cricket Council (ICC) or the boards want to make a broader case for 4-day Test cricket, we would need to understand what both the economic and scheduling benefits would be, so we can discuss that with players and gauge genuine collective feedback.

"It is important for us, and the players, to understand how any additional Calendar space in the playing schedule would be used. Making a fundamental change simply in order to provide calendar space to fill with additional or meaningless cricket is clearly not something we can support. Cricket's global structure desperately needs clarity, rather than further confusion," he said.

Tony Irish said until such a time as we and players were provided with full picture and compelling reasons for change, we remain supportive of 5-day Test cricket.

"If a shift to that is imposed on players by ICC or boards then significant players' resistance would be expected. Test cricket is a cherished format of the game and it needs player support and buy in to survive. We urge those making decisions to understand that," he said.

