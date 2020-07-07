UrduPoint.com
FIDE Uplifts Ban Of 4 Pak Players

Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Tue 07th July 2020 | 12:25 AM

FIDE uplifts ban of 4 Pak players

Chess Federation of Pakistan (CFP) on Monday said the International Chess Federation (FIDE) has uplifted the ban of four national players

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2020 ) :Chess Federation of Pakistan (CFP) on Monday said the International Chess Federation (FIDE) has uplifted the ban of four national players.

According to CFP vice president and FIDE delegate Amin Malik, with the consistent hard work and struggle of President CFP Senator Kalsoom Perveen, FIDE has lifted the ban on our four players including Amir Kareem, Tanveer Gilani, Muhammad Waqar and Shahzad Alam.

"These National players were banned because of their issues with the previous management of the Federation. President CFP Senator Kalsoom Parveen after taking charge requested FIDE to remove the Names of these players from ban who were politically victimized," he said.

Amin said the CFP president believed in merit and was against political victimization of any player. "CFP will continue its efforts for the betterment and promotion of players in Pakistan," he said.

