UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

FIFA 2022 World Cup Preparations Unaffected By Virus Outbreak - Qatar

Muhammad Rameez 4 minutes ago Wed 18th March 2020 | 11:20 PM

FIFA 2022 World Cup Preparations Unaffected by Virus Outbreak - Qatar

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2020) The FIFA 2022 World Cup organizing committee in Qatar, which has the most coronavirus infections in the Arab world, announced Wednesday that preparations for the football championship were proceeding as planned.

The Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy said that all projects were being implemented on time and that even if the fight against the virus outbreak affected the schedule it would still have time to complete the infrastructure before November 21, 2022.

The Persian Gulf country has recorded more than 400 coronavirus infections. Its government ordered a partial shutdown of the industrial zone near the capital on Tuesday over fears of COVID-19 spread.

Related Topics

Football World FIFA Qatar November All Government Arab Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Khalifa University grants IP licence to Emirati st ..

39 minutes ago

Minister reviews isolation wards in hospitals

4 minutes ago

UK Shutting Schools as National COVID-19 Death Tol ..

4 minutes ago

Number of Canadian COVID-19 Cases Rises by Third t ..

4 minutes ago

First Suspected Death From COVID-19 Recorded in Cr ..

4 minutes ago

Brazil Partially Closes Border With Venezuela Over ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.