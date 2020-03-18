FIFA 2022 World Cup Preparations Unaffected by Virus Outbreak - Qatar

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2020) The FIFA 2022 World Cup organizing committee in Qatar, which has the most coronavirus infections in the Arab world, announced Wednesday that preparations for the football championship were proceeding as planned.

The Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy said that all projects were being implemented on time and that even if the fight against the virus outbreak affected the schedule it would still have time to complete the infrastructure before November 21, 2022.

The Persian Gulf country has recorded more than 400 coronavirus infections. Its government ordered a partial shutdown of the industrial zone near the capital on Tuesday over fears of COVID-19 spread.