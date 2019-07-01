UrduPoint.com
FIFA Allowed Federation To Pitch Footballers In National Games

Muhammad Rameez 35 minutes ago Mon 01st July 2019 | 05:00 PM

FIFA allowed federation to pitch footballers in National Games

Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) has said that the football federation which will be allowed by FIFA to run the game affairs in the country will pitch the national footballers in the National Games

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 1st Jul, 2019 ) :Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) has said that the football federation which will be allowed by FIFA to run the game affairs in the country will pitch the national footballers in the National Games.

Talking to APP, Secretary POA Khalid Mehmood said the National Games are scheduled to be held in Peshawar in November and we want football's participation in the event.

POA will also write a letter to FIFA to announce a speedy decision on the FIFA- AFC Commission report for which the body it assumes would be eligible to run the game affairs in the country.

In Pakistan, football is run by two Football Federations, one under Syed Faisal Saleh Hayat which is recognised by FIFA and Asian Football Confederation (AFC), while the second is led by Syed Ashfaq Hussain.

The FIFA-AFC commission will be forwarding the report to Member Associations Committee (MAC) on the matter, which is scheduled to meet in Zurich, Switzerland in October and the decision is most likely on October 26 or 27.

POA will be requesting in letter to FIFA to announce a decision on the matter as early as possible, he said.

"We want the game of football and players to prosper, therefore we will do all-out efforts in this regard," he said.

When asked if Faisal Saleh Hayat led federation is allowed to run the game's affairs in the country, then what would be the status of the federation headed by Syed Ashfaq Hussain, Khalid said the federation which is affiliated and recognized by the relevant international body is legally authorized to run the game's affairs in the country.

