FIFA, ASEAN Sign Memorandum of Understanding on Developing Football in Asia-Pacific

BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2019) FIFA and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) signed on Saturday a memorandum of understanding on developing football in the Asia-Pacific region.

The document was signed on the sidelines of the ASEAN Summit, which is being held in the Thai capital of Bangkok. The memorandum was signed by FIFA President Gianni Infantino and ASEAN Secretary-General Lim Jock Hoi.

"After some decades of discussion among all the ASEAN countries, finally we found the one topic that unites everyone.

It's this - it's football," Infantino said at the signing ceremony, as quoted by The Straits Times news outlet.

After the ceremony, Thai Prime Minister Gen. Prayut Chan-o-cha gave Infantino a football ball with signatures of the leaders of the ASEAN member states.

The ASEAN nations have never hosted FIFA world cups. Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam, Malaysia and Singapore are currently preparing a joint bid for the 2034 World Cup.