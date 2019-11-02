UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

FIFA, ASEAN Sign Memorandum Of Understanding On Developing Football In Asia-Pacific

Muhammad Rameez 4 minutes ago Sat 02nd November 2019 | 08:06 PM

FIFA, ASEAN Sign Memorandum of Understanding on Developing Football in Asia-Pacific

FIFA and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) signed on Saturday a memorandum of understanding on developing football in the Asia-Pacific region

BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2019) FIFA and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) signed on Saturday a memorandum of understanding on developing football in the Asia-Pacific region.

The document was signed on the sidelines of the ASEAN Summit, which is being held in the Thai capital of Bangkok. The memorandum was signed by FIFA President Gianni Infantino and ASEAN Secretary-General Lim Jock Hoi.

"After some decades of discussion among all the ASEAN countries, finally we found the one topic that unites everyone.

It's this - it's football," Infantino said at the signing ceremony, as quoted by The Straits Times news outlet.

After the ceremony, Thai Prime Minister Gen. Prayut Chan-o-cha gave Infantino a football ball with signatures of the leaders of the ASEAN member states.

The ASEAN nations have never hosted FIFA world cups. Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam, Malaysia and Singapore are currently preparing a joint bid for the 2034 World Cup.

Related Topics

Football Prime Minister World Thailand FIFA Singapore Bangkok Indonesia Malaysia Vietnam All Asia

Recent Stories

Efforts under way to make Islamabad drug-free till ..

4 minutes ago

Rawalpindi Waste Management Company sets up anti-d ..

4 minutes ago

Four More Russian Children Found in Iraqi Orphanag ..

5 minutes ago

JUI-F head using "Azadi March" for achieving polit ..

9 minutes ago

Indus River System Authority releases 107,300 cuse ..

9 minutes ago

Islamabad Electric Supply Company notifies power s ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.