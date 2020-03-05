FIFA, Asian Football Associations Propose Delay of World Cup 2022 Qualifiers Over COVID-19

The Federation Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) and the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) have decided to send official proposals to put off the World Cup 2022 qualifiers in the AFC zone and the AFC Asian Cup 2023 in light of the coronavirus (COVID-19) epidemic, FIFA said in a statement

"For both FIFA and the AFC, the well-being and health of all individuals involved in football matches remain the highest priority, and as such, a formal proposal to postpone upcoming matches in the Asian FIFA World Cup 2022 and AFC Asian Cup 2023 qualifiers will now be shared with the relevant member associations. FIFA and the AFC will provide an update on these fixtures in the coming days following consultation with the AFC member associations," the statement says.

The nearest World Cup 2022 qualifiers in Asia are scheduled for October 2020.

"FIFA will continue to monitor the situation in relation to COVID-19 in cooperation with the World Health Organisation (WHO), the confederations and the member associations. Information on other international matches may be provided by the relevant confederation or member association," FIFA added.

As of Thursday, more than 95,800 cases of the coronavirus have been globally reported, with more than 3,200 deaths, a vast majority of which have occurred in China, where the virus was first detected. Meanwhile, more than 53,400 people have recovered. The COVID-19 outbreak has already led to the cancellation of a number of international events across the world.