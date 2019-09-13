UrduPoint.com
FIFA Ban Russian FA Boss For Social Media Comments

Zeeshan Mehtab 4 minutes ago Fri 13th September 2019 | 11:12 PM

Alexander Shprygin, an executive member of Russia's football federation as well as the President of Russia's official supporters association, has been banned for two years by FIFA, the global governing body announced on Friday

Lausanne, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2019 ) :Alexander Shprygin, an executive member of Russia's football federation as well as the President of Russia's official supporters association, has been banned for two years by FIFA, the global governing body announced on Friday.

FIFA's ethics commission had opened an investigation against him following discriminatory statements made on social media in 2014 and 2015.

Shprygin, who was deported from France following crowd violence during Euro 2016, was also fined 10,000 CHF (9,140 Euros) as well as being banned from all football related activities until September 2021.

