FIFA Bans Ex-Head Coach Of Nigerian National Football Team For Life Over Corruption

Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Sat 17th August 2019 | 12:18 AM

The International Federation of Association Football (FIFA) said on Friday that it banned former head coach of the Nigerian national football team Samson Siasia for life from any football-related activities, as he was found guilty of receiving bribes in exchange for manipulating matches

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2019) The International Federation of Association Football (FIFA) said on Friday that it banned former head coach of the Nigerian national football team Samson Siasia for life from any football-related activities, as he was found guilty of receiving bribes in exchange for manipulating matches.

"The adjudicatory chamber of the independent Ethics Committee has found Mr Samson Siasia, a former official of the Nigeria Football Federation, guilty of having accepted that he would receive bribes in relation to the manipulation of matches in violation of the FIFA Code of Ethics," FIFA said in a statement.

According to the statement, Siasia agreed to take bribes in exchange for influencing results of particular matches. Official proceedings against Siasia started in February 2019 and were based on a major investigation into Singaporean match-fixer Wilson Raj Perumal's attempts to manipulate matches.

FIFA banned Siasia from any football-related activities at both national and international levels. He was also fined about 50,000 Swiss francs ($51,100).

Siasia was the chief coach of the national team in 2010-2011 and 2016.

