FIFA Bans Ex-Treasurer of South American Soccer Confederation for Life Over Taking Bribes

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2019) Romer Osuna, the former treasurer and member of the Executive Committee of the South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL), has been found guilty of bribery and banned for life from taking part in any football-related activity by the International Federation of Association Football (FIFA), the organization said on Thursday.

Osuna was arrested by the Swiss police in December 2015 for being a suspect in a larger anti-corruption investigation. It was revealed that the former treasurer had been involved in multiple machinations with media contracts and marketing rights to CONMEBOL competitions from 2012 to 2015 .

"In its decision, the adjudicatory chamber found that Mr Osuna had breached art.

27 (Bribery) of the 2018 edition of the FIFA Code of Ethics and, as a result, sanctioned him with a ban for life on taking part in any football-related activities (administrative, sports or any other) at both national and international level," the FIFA press release said.

In 2015, the US Department of Justice indicted 14 FIFA's officials with illegal marketing and broadcasting deals, racketeering, money laundering and fraud. The ensuing scandal costed then-President of FIFA Sepp Blatter his job.

A separate probe was also started to examine World Cup bidding process for Russia 2018 and Qatar 2022. Both countries were cleared of any wrongdoing.