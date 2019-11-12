UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

FIFA Bans Three For Life Over South American Corruption

Muhammad Rameez 23 seconds ago Tue 12th November 2019 | 11:20 PM

FIFA bans three for life over South American corruption

FIFA on Tuesday banned three former top South American football officials for life in connection with a corruption scandal that has shaken world football since 2015

Lausanne, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2019 ) :FIFA on Tuesday banned three former top South American football officials for life in connection with a corruption scandal that has shaken world football since 2015.

Former Peru Football Federation Manuel Burga and Argentinian officials Eduardo Deluca and Jose Luis Meiszner took secret payments while allocating marketing and media contracts for regional competitions, FIFA said.

The three were suspended from taking part in any footballing activity and fined one million Swiss francs (912,000 Euros) each.

The offences took place when the officials were negotiating contracts on behalf of the South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL) and the Confederation of North, Central American and Caribbean Association Football (CONCACAF) between 2004 and 2015.

The bans are the latest sanctions linked to revelations in 2015 by US prosecutors of a web of corruption involving millions of Dollars in bribes concerning marketing and tv rights for South American football tournaments.

Despite the scale of the probe, only two former South American officials have appeared in court in the United States to answer charges.

Juan Angel Napout, the former Paraguayan federation chief and ex-CONMEBOL president was jailed for nine years, while the former boss of Brazilian football, Jose Maria Marin, was sentenced to four years.

Related Topics

Football Corruption World Scandal FIFA Peru United States 2015 Media TV From Top Million Court

Recent Stories

EU Calls for Political Solution to Israeli-Palesti ..

2 minutes ago

Stock markets tick higher awaiting Trump speech

8 minutes ago

Bloomberg to Be on Arkansas Primary Ballot for US ..

3 minutes ago

Governor SBP unveils commemorative coin at 550th b ..

8 minutes ago

Plane Supposedly Carrying Morales Lands in Mexico ..

3 minutes ago

Schiff Warns Against 'Sham' Investigations Into Bi ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.