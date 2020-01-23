FIFA chooses six stadium for U-20 Word Cup in Indonesia

UrduPoint.com
Zeeshan Mehtab 1 day ago Thu 23rd January 2020 | 07:29 PM

Football's global governing body FIFA has selected the six venues for the 2021 U-20 World Cup in Indonesia, an official said on Thursday

JAKARTA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2020 ) :Football's global governing body FIFA has selected the six venues for the 2021 U-20 World Cup in Indonesia, an official said on Thursday.

The six stadiums are the Gelora Bung Karno stadium in the capital Jakarta, the Pakansari stadium in the West Javan town of Bogor, the Manahan stadium in Central Java's Solo, the Mandala Krida stadium in Yogyakarta Province, the Gelora Bung Tomo stadium in East Java's capital Surabaya, and the Kapten I Wayan Dipta Gianyar stadium on the island of Bali, according to Gotot S.

Dewa Broto, Secretary of Indonesia's Youth and Sports Ministry.

The number of stadiums chosen by FIFA is in line with the request of the Indonesian government, as the governing body had previously planned to select only four stadiums, according to the ministry. Gotot added that FIFA would conduct inspections of all the sports facilities in March.

The 2021 FIFA U-20 World Cup will be held in Indonesia from May 24 to June 12, with 24 teams set to take part.

