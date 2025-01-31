FIFA Club World Cup 202 Official Match Ball unveiled by adidas

Open Menu

Zeeshan Mehtab Published January 31, 2025 | 10:07 PM

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2025) FIFA has announced adidas as the Official Supplier of the inaugural FIFA Club World Cup™ in truly eye-catching fashion, with the long-standing FIFA partner unveiling the tournament’s Official Match Ball, which features an iconic design and cutting-edge technology.

According to the FIFA press release, the ball’s design pays homage to the host nation, the United States, incorporating bold graphics and emblems that celebrate and reflect the country’s heritage. Set against a pearlescent background, the match ball showcases striking jagged-edged block patterns and deconstructed stars and stripes in red, white and blue in a nod to the nation’s flag.

The Official Match Ball is engineered to provide greater in-game accuracy thanks to PRECISIONSHELL – a 20-piece panel shape with strategically placed debossed grooves on the ball’s outer shell. Another performance benefit is to be found under the surface in the form of CTR-CORE technology, which is designed to enhance accuracy and consistency in flight and helps retain maximum shape and air retention with a view to supporting fast, precise play.

In addition, the integrated connected ball technology sends inertial measurement unit data to the video-assistant-referee system at a rate of 500 times per second in real time. When combined with player position data and the application of artificial intelligence, the technology helps video match officials make faster offside decisions and can also aid them in identifying each individual touch of the ball, resulting in reduced delays in resolving specific incidents, e.g. possible handball offences.

As well as supplying the Official Match Ball, adidas is set to provide uniforms for match officials, volunteers and FIFA staff across the tournament, with the garments reflecting the sports manufacturer’s commitment to quality and sustainability, offering high-performance apparel for those at the heart of the event.

