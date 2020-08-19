UrduPoint.com
FIFA Ethics Committee Drops Infantino Case - Official

Zeeshan Mehtab 4 minutes ago Wed 19th August 2020 | 11:47 PM

FIFA ethics committee drops Infantino case - official

FIFA's ethics committee on Wednesday decided to close a case against president Gianni Infantino over possible ethics violations following a preliminary investigation by its investigatory chamber

Lausanne, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2020 ) :FIFA's ethics committee on Wednesday decided to close a case against president Gianni Infantino over possible ethics violations following a preliminary investigation by its investigatory chamber.

"After examining the relevant documentation and evidence, the chairperson of the investigatory chamber has decided to file the complaint and close the case due to the evident lack of a prima facie case regarding any alleged breach of the FIFA Code of Ethics," FIFA said a statement.

More Stories From Sports

