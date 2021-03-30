FIFA expresses concerns over illegal possession of PFF

(@fidahassanain)

The International body has asked Syed Ashfaq led group to return PFF Headquarters to the Normalisation Committee, otherwise, their membership will be cancelled and all benefits including the financial support and development programmes will be stopped.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 30th, 2021) FIFA, an international Football’s governing body, on Tuesday asked Syed Ashfaq-led group to return Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) headquarters to the Normalisation Committee (NC).

FIFA warned PFF of suspension if it continued to hold illegal possession of the headquarters which is also known has ‘FIFA House’. It made these warning through a written letter to PFF Normalisation Committee Chairman Haroon Malik.

The international body asked PFF to leave possession of the headquarters by Wednesday, March 31, 2021 at 20:00 (Lahore time).

It warned that the matter would be immediately submitted to the Bureau of the Council for decision if PFF did not comply with its orders.

FIFA had earlier expressed serious concerns over what had happened at PFF headquarters where according to some reports NC Chairman Haroon and his men were subjected to torture.

The letter read: “While FIFA strongly condemns the incidents and considers such actions to be totally unacceptable, we asks all the relevant parties, in particular the individuals who invaded the PFF premises, that the Normalisation Committee of PFF, established by a decision of the Bureau of the Council and later ratified by the FIFA Council, and which is currently led by your person, is the sole executive body of PFF recognised by FIFA.

FIFA also rejected a decision made earlier to hand over PFF leadership to Syed Ashfaq Hussain, terming it an “undue interference” in the affairs of PFF.

FIFA also said that PFF would lose all of its membership rights if it is suspended and their participation in any international competition would also be banned. It also made it clear that PFF and its members would also lose benefit from FIFA’s development programmes and final support.