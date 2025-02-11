FIFA Extends Pakistan Football Federation's Mandate
Muhammad Rameez Published February 11, 2025 | 06:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2025) FIFA on Tuesday extended the mandate of the Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) Normalisation Committee until July 31, 2025 with Saud Azim Hashimi appointed as the new chairman.
According to a press release, Saud Azim Hashimi, currently a member of the FIFA-appointed committee will assume leadership on February 16, 2025, succeeding Haroon Malik whose tenure concludes on February 15.
The other two committee members, Muhammad Shahid Niaz Khokhar and Haris Azmat will continue serving in their existing roles.
The extension indicates ongoing efforts to stabilize and restructure football administration in Pakistan with FIFA maintaining close oversight of the national football federation.
The Normalisation Committee, first established to address governance issues, will continue its work of reforming and re-organizing the PFF's internal structures and preparing for future elections.
